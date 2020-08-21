LEWISTON — The Franco-American Education Foundation announces the award of $57,000 in scholarship funds to the following graduates from Lewiston, Auburn and surrounding area high schools. Receiving scholarships were:
Lewiston High School: Veda Leclerc, Melina Masselli, Jillian Reissfelder, Carolina LaPerriere, Jamie Doucette, Benjamin St Laurent, Nicholas Dionne and Justin Ouellette.
St Dominic Academy: Jaden Webster.
Edward Little High School: Keegan Rodrigue, Lydia Celani, Hanna Roy and Lindsey Adams.
Leavitt Area High School: Alexandra Hawksley and Keegan Melanson.
Lisbon High School: Levi Levesque.
Oak Hill High School: Nico Soucy and Levi Sturtevant.
Home-schooled: Taylor White and Julia White.
Suffolk University: Abigail Hart.
Deerfield Academy: Alex Robert.
Loomis Chaffee School: Bree Bergeron.
Central Maine Community College: Bailey Desrochers.
In addition, the Foundation has awarded $137,950.00 to students presently attending college in their sophomore, junior and senior years.
Initially funded by a generous gift from Georgianna and Lucien Martin, the Foundation was created by attorney Robert Couturier to provide scholarship assistance to area high school graduates of Franco-American heritage to help them further their studies at colleges, universities and vocational schools.
