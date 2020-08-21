JAY — A public informational meeting will be held Tuesday on a proposed 5-megawatt, ground-mounted solar power project on 48 acres of leased land off Chick-A-Dee Avenue, which is off Route 4 on Jay Hill.

The public Zoom webinar will start at 5 p.m. The link is https://zoom.us/i/99674305438. The webinar identification number is 996 7430 5438, password is 908141. There is also a dial-in, audio-only option at 1-929-205-6099.

Nexamp in Boston, Massachusetts, intends to file permit applications with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection on or about Sept. 21.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the project and the environmental protection’s review process.

A request for a public hearing or a request for the Board of Environmental Protection to assume jurisdiction over the applications must be received by the DEP no later than 20 days after department finds the applications complete and is accepted for processing.

A public hearing may be held at the discretion of the commissioner. Public comment on the applications will be accepted throughout the application process.

Applications will be filed for public inspection at the DEP’s Office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the applications may also be seen at the Jay Town Office.

Written public comments may be sent to Maine DEP, Central Maine Regional Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333.

Sevee & Maher Engineers Inc. of Cumberland is involved in the project.

