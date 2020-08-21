A Limington man was seriously injured when his motorcycle struck a car in Standish on Thursday.

Scene of the crash at the intersection of Rte. 35 and White’s Bridge Rd. in Standish. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department

Police say one of the legs of 51-year-old John Huston was amputated on impact when his motorcycle hit a car in the intersection of Route 35 and White’s Bridge Road.

Huston was driving his Harley Davidson on Route 35 and stopped behind a tractor-trailer at a traffic light. When the light turned green, Huston came around the right side of the truck and struck a car that was making a left turn onto White’s Bridge Road in front of the truck, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the car, 78-year-old William English of Windham, and his passenger were not injured in the crash. Huston was taken to Maine Medical Center.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Windham Police Department and is being investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

