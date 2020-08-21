100 Years Ago: 1920

Mysterious lights flashed on and off and weaved back and forth over the Courthouse lawn in Auburn Thursday night. A small girl going home with her parents from the movies was afraid the prisoners were escaping and couldn’t understand when her father told her some men were going fishing tomorrow and were out catching “nightwalkers’ —which are the best of Maine’s worms.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A survey crew is working in the Turner and Center Streets, Auburn area preparing data for the planning of the Union Street Bypass project. The State Highway Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal on Aug 25 at the Auburn City Council chamber.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A tradition at Sherwood Heights School is to have each student become a gardener and plant flowers in the center courtyard. This activity reminds students the importance of planting trees and plants are for their environment. Second, students are engaged in a hands-on activity which brings to life concepts learned in the classroom. Third, the garden becomes a symbol to students who will greet It again in the fall and to those who have graduated. Last, the activity culminates the year by bringing the whole school] together to create something special that has become a part of the school culture. The tradition continued this year with the contribution of 600 flowering plants from Roak the Florist.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

