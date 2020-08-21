Maine School of Masonry will host an Open house on August 21st from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you are looking for a rewarding career and have ever wondered about job security, If you want to be trained in a skill that will always provide a job, we have great news for you! Maine School of Masonry is accepting applications for our 2020/21 school year.

There is a shortage of skilled, trained masons. It is in high demand all over the US. Landscape, residential, and commercial contractors are looking for skilled masons. We have 25 companies ready to hire our graduates! The potential to start your own business is also an option. The trades are booming right now, the need for masons is great!

Maine School of Masonry is fraction of the cost for traditional college and we ARE having class on site. We have housing available as well. Sign up today and you can be on your way. For more information call 207-639-2392 or email us at [email protected]

Visit our website at https://masonryschool.org/ and you can be on your way to a successful career in the masonry profession. Stop by to learn more about our program on August 21st.

