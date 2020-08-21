DIXFIELD – Andrew “Andy” Hines, 51, of Dixfield, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

Andy was born on Sept. 12, 1968 to Charles Hines and the late Candance Evans Hines. He grew up in Buckfield and graduated Buckfield High School in 1986. After high school Andy attended the University of Maine at Fort Kent majoring in Environmental Science. Andy had a passion for archeology and went on many archeological digs as a young man.

Andy worked many years for his best friend Peter Eichhorn at C and C insulation- He also worked for C.F. Wells and most recently as a night security guard watching over the windmills in Dixfield.

He also enjoyed doing side jobs cutting lumber with his saw mill.

Andy had many hobbies. He loved bee keeping, hunting and fishing. His father recalls the first fish he ever caught was a 12″ brook trout at 5 years old. Andy also loved going to yard sales and gun shows. He was an avid reader and a collector of many things. He was very intelligent and could usually answer any random question that he was asked.

Andy is best described as a big-hearted, good natured, fun loving man. He had the heartiest laugh and was kind to everyone he met. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Andy is survived by his father, Charles Hines; his brother, Nathan Hines; his nephew and niece, Will and Ella Hines who lovingly referred to him as “Uncle Dandy”; and his best friend, Peter Eichhorn and partner, Lynn Quiry.

He is also survived by his aunt, Anita Sellars and uncle, David Sellars, his aunts, Sandra Cowett, Linda Mills and Earline Hines; his cousins, Cameron Cowett, Ian Cowett, Cassandra Cowett, Nell Sellars, Heather Sellars Jennifer Mills and Amy Knox. He also leaves many good friends and extended family members.

Andy was predeceased by his mother, Candance Evans Hines; and his uncle, Bernard Cowett.

Arrangements for Andy are being made by Affordable Cremation Solution LLC, and services will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed online at https://www.facebook.com/AffordableCremationSolution/

In lieu of flowers contributions and donations may be made in Andy’s name to the wonderful staff at the

Androscoggin Hospice House

236 Stetson Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210

