POLAND – Jordin Small, 21, died Aug. 12, 2020 at his home in Poland. He was born Dec. 4, 1998, the son of Jasmine Johnson and Joshua Small. In the short time Jordin was proud of earning his high school diploma.

He enjoyed fishing, body building, swimming, and spending time with his friends and family.

Jordin is survived by his grandmother and grandfather, Madelyn and Denis Grover, who raised him; parents Jasmine Johnson and Joshua Small; and his brothers, Nathaniel and Mason. He also leaves behind his uncle, James Macie, who he was especially close to, many aunts, uncles; and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandfather Bert Johnson, grandfather Steve Small, and grandmother Barbara; his cousin Rebecca Grover; his great-grandparents Eva and Charles Johnson Sr.; his uncles Michael and Charles Johnson Jr.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net

« Previous