RUMFORD – Robert C. “Jum” Jones, 79, of Rumford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning August 19, 2020 at his brother-in-law George Tuttle Jr’s home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Benton, Maine on Sept. 14, 1940 a son of Seneca L. and Mary L. (Newbert) Jones.

Jum attended schools in Hollis. He was employed for 24 years with Rogers Fiber in Bar Mills. Jum married Electa Whitten on March 8, 1967, together they celebrated 53 years and raised raised children.

He loved watching all sports, hunting and fishing, and was a baseball coach for many of his children.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Electa Jones of Rumford; his six children, Marlene Jones, Milan Jones and fiancé` Desari, Robert P. Jones and wife Erin, Everett L. Jones and wife Victoria, Mary R. Jones and companion Beth, and Bertha McKinnon and husband Shawn; a sister, Elizabeth Tuttle; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter Susan L. Jones, and a brother, Everett Jones.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice and Tender Touch for the wonderful care given to Jum.

At Jum’s request there will be no services.

If so desired contributions in Yum’s memory may be made to:

Androscoggin Home

Care & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

