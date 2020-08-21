Republicans in the Senate have been stalling. They have failed to negotiate in good faith to renew vital unemployment benefits for working families in Maine. Those families’ well-being is key to restoring the health of our Maine economy.

It has now been almost six months since our economy shut down and it remains greatly contracted and distressed. And so many Mainers are facing increasing financial crisis to keep a roof over their heads and provide food and medicine for their families.

Our state and local governments are losing revenue that is vital to the delivery of essential services for our communities. And Maine small businesses are still struggling. Meanwhile, wealthy Americans have reaped more than their share of benefits from previous relief bills, and from gaming the changes in our economy resulting from the pandemic.

The federal government is well positioned to provide essential assistance in times of crisis. It’s an important reason that we pay taxes — as an investment in preserving safety and vital supports in times of shared dire circumstances — so we can all get back on our feet together.

I urge our senators, Angus King and Susan Collins, to do all they can to insist that the Senate act with integrity, compassion and wisdom to support all Americans who are at risk of losing their homes, their health, their businesses. And that they collaborate in good faith with the House leaders to pass the unemployment relief bill, with all its provisions to preserve our economy.

Peg Hoffman, Lewiston

