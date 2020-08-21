PERU — A special town meeting will be held Monday to vote on stopping snowplowing on River and Payne roads.

The meeting is set outside Town Office, rain or shine. An information session at 5:30 p.m. will be followed by the town meeting at 6 p.m.

Raquel Welch, chairwoman of the Board of Selectmen, said the town has maintained the roads since they were built and discontinuing winter maintenance will save labor and money.

“To access River Road, we have to go into Canton and travel on their road for a bit before we get to our line,” she said. “Our access from the Peru side was eliminated when the railroad decided to not maintain the bridge at the beginning of the road. Other considerations for this one is there are no homes on this road at this time.”

Payne Road is an old county road with one home at the end.

“The town has a list of roads that are technically ‘driveways’ that we plan to pick away at,” Welch said. “If the road has never been made into an actual road and there aren’t an abundance of homes on it, we feel that plowing them shouldn’t be a town responsibility.”

