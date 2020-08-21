Charges
Auburn
• Dillon Leonard, 28, of 657 Court St., on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs, 8:53 a.m. Friday at that address.
• James Pelham, 49, of 1152 Main St., Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespass, 4 p.m. Friday at 68 High St.
Androscoggin County
• Charlotte Roy, 22, of 3 Meadow Drive, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic assault, 11:57 a.m. Friday at 23 Hemlock Drive, Turner.
• David Pester, 41, of 61 Jefferson St., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging violating bail, 5:57 p.m. Friday at the Androscoggin County Jail, Auburn.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
From the Appliance Graveyard….The Bread Machine
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rio De Janeiro has the “Christ the Redeemer” Statue… Madrid (Maine) now has the “Light of the World Cross” !
-
Local Sports
PJ Merrill has drive on the track and on the court
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Learning while gardening in Auburn