Charges

Auburn

• Dillon Leonard, 28, of 657 Court St., on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs, 8:53 a.m. Friday at that address.

• James Pelham, 49, of 1152 Main St., Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespass, 4 p.m. Friday at 68 High St.

Androscoggin County

• Charlotte Roy, 22, of 3 Meadow Drive, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic assault, 11:57 a.m. Friday at 23 Hemlock Drive, Turner.

• David Pester, 41, of 61 Jefferson St., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging violating bail, 5:57 p.m. Friday at the Androscoggin County Jail, Auburn.

