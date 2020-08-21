The Boston Red Sox traded right-handed relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night for right-handed pitchers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

Boston also sent cash considerations to the Phillies.

Pivetta, 27, is 19-30 with a 5.50 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP in 92 career games (71 starts). He has allowed 10 earned runs in 5 2/3 innings over three relief outings this year.

Seabold, 24, is 11-10 with a 3.52 ERA in 40 games (34 starts) during his minor league career. Philadelphia drafted him in the third round in 2017 out of Cal State Fullerton. He went 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and a .240 batting average against in seven starts at Double-A last year.

Phillies relievers went into Friday with a combined 8.07 ERA this season, the worst in the majors by nearly two runs.

“We like Pivetta and Seabold, but you have to give something to get something,” Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak said. “The bullpen was the area for us to address. Those guys (we acquired) have pitched in big games, big markets, pennant races before. I still believe a lot of the guys in our bullpen are better than what they’ve shown.”

Both Pivetta and Seabold will report to Boston’s alternate training site, Triple-A Pawtucket.

Hembree is under team control through 2021. Workman, who was 4 for 4 in save chances this year after going 10-1 with 16 saves and a 1.88 ERA in 2019, is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.

“They are warriors, they are world champions, they are great teammates,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “We really appreciate everything they did.

Related Headlines Red Sox hit three home runs, win third straight

« Previous

Next »