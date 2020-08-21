The Rangeley Friends of the Arts 40th annual Art in August juried art show that was originally supposed to be held in Rangeley wound up being held in Oquossoc on August 6.
The event was supposed to be held in Rangeley rather than Oquossoc in order to more adequately provide distance between vendors to conform to COVID-19 safety expectations. However, the venue had to be changed at the last minute in order to abide by the rules of not allowing items for sale in Rangeley’s Town Park. Unfortunately, long story short, one hand of Town government did not speak to the other hand and so RFA members were notified the evening before the event they would have to significantly alter their plans. As usual, the RFA staff did the best they could in order to get the best outcome. I believe one of the best traits to have, especially during these challenging times is the ability to adapt and the RFA staff are not easily deterred. After all, as the famous expression goes, “the show must go on!” They tried to notify vendors and event attendees and planted the stakes to help the vendors spacing well into dusk the evening before the event.
Other than the initial confusion, I would say it was yet another great RFA event. The varied works of art was a real treat. It was like an outdoor museum. Everyone I spoke to was so happy to be out enjoying the sunny, albeit windy day.
The first place winner in the 2 Dimensional category, David Weissman, had never displayed his work in this kind of venue before and so was particularly surprised by the win. I hope that this will encourage him to come back next year, as his pieces were really quite engaging.
Judges Sonja Johnson, Carol Batchelder and yours truly spent several hours deciding on the final winners, as there were so many high quality works of art to consider.
I think you will agree when you see the adjacent photos of the artists along with their pieces that the winners are a truly talented group that deserve recognition for their beautiful creations. I also believe, they, along with the rest of the artists and crafters, deserve thanks for traveling the distances to show in our remote town. I hope to see all of you next year!
2 Dimensional Winners
1st Place David Weissman
2nd Place Helene Farrar
3rd Place Edgar Reims
Honorable Mention Walter Mularz
3 Dimensional Winners
1st Place Doug Frati
2nd Place John Hooper
3rd Place Linda Lomansey
Honorable Mention Tom Hamel
