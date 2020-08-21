I believe voters in Leeds, South Livermore and Turner will have a wonderful opportunity to elect John Nutting to represent District 75 in the Maine Legislature on Nov. 3.

Nutting offers a strong combination of valuable qualities and skills from a career in dairy farming, government service and generous volunteer work in our communities and beyond. His years in the Legislature have given him up-close knowledge of where state government tax money can be saved and how it can be better used to help those who are struggling to meet basic needs.

His experience, clear thinking and friendly personality enable him to work with others and find solutions, cooperatively, that make common sense and keep property taxes down.

District 75 and Maine residents will be well served by voting for John Nutting.

Richard Lee Jr., Turner

« Previous

Next »