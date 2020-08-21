Friday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Western
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day, Final Practice, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The KDI Office Technology 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
FISHING
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, Final Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo. (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — KT at Hanwha
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator ‥244: Ryan Bader vs. Vadim Nemkov (Light Heavyweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Washington OR Toronto at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets
7:30 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Baltimore
9 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers (9:30 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 3
4 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 3
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 3
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 6
9:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 6
RUGBY
4 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, Final, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — NC at KT

