THUMBS UP to the person who found my wallet with credit and debit cards as well as cash in the IGA parking lot and turned it in with everything intact. Thank you. It validates my belief that the vast majority of people possess honesty and integrity.
THUMBS UP to the honest neighborly folk who put cash in our back door coffee can for items selected from our unattended end-of-driveway tag sale in Oquossoc. Thank you and enjoy!
THUMBS DOWN to the dishonest, low-life slime(s) that stole stuff from our tag sale. Could you really not afford $3 (if not, God bless) if so, you are thankfully in a despicable minority that should be ashamed.
