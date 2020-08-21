BOSTON, Massachusetts — The following local residents were named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University: Leah Bonis of Hebron and Sabrina Caramando of New Gloucester. To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

Caramando also earned a bachelor of arts in psychology magna cum laude.

YARMOUTH — Patriot Insurance has announced that Elizabeth Sanborn of Hebron is a recipient of the Patriot Education Scholarship. She will attend Thomas College. Students were selected and presented scholarships based on their outstanding academic performance, involvement in extracurricular activities and demonstrated commitment to their communities, with preference being given to students pursuing a career in business.

ROCHESTER, New York — Rochester Institute of Technology conferred some 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2019-2020 academic year. A virtual celebration was held May 8. The following local residents received degrees:

Ryan Roy of Wilton received a BS in ASL-English interpretation.

Jonathan Roux of Bowdoinham received a BS in mechanical engineering.

SCHENECTADY, New York — Union College has announced its dean’s list for the 2019-2020 academic year. Area students with at least a 3.50 grade point average for the entire academic year were honored with the academic achievement.

Shizhe Li of Bethel, Class of 2023, majoring in economics and mathematics.

Adam Peterlein of New Gloucester, Class of 2020, majoring in mechanical engineering and physics.

Henry Duvall of Auburn, Class of 2022, majoring in political science.