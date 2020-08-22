100 Years Ago: 1920

The concrete mixer and crane for spreading the mixture has arrived on School Street. lt was being assembled Wednesday morning and put in condition ready to start laying the base for the brick pavement which is to be placed there, similar to the one on Spring Street.

50 Years Ago: 1970

LeRoy M. Bingham, unit technician for the Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, has received a special achievement award and certificate of merit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Bingham received the award for performance exceeding the normal requirements of his position. The presentation was made at a recent county supervisors’ meeting held at the Fred Stoddard farm. The presentation to Bingham was made by D.T Dinsmore, State conservationist, who noted it “is a commendable accomplishment.” It involved Bingham’s work with the district and also carried a cash award,

25 Years Ago: 1995

The colonial and early American artifacts unearthed during this week’s archaeological dig will be on display during a historic walking tour of the Twin Cities, Lewiston Planning Director James Lysen said Friday. The tour starts at 10 a.m. Sunday at Bates Mill. It will make stops at landmark buildings in both cities as well as the Grand Trunk Depot, the abandoned railroad station off Lincoln Street that Lysen said was the “Ellis Island” for generations of French Canadians who migrated here.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: