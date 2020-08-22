WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg’s season is over.

The Washington Nationals transferred the star right-hander to the 60-day disabled list Saturday. Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg will undergo carpal tunnel surgery next week.

Strasburg, last year’s World Series MVP, was first placed on the injured list Aug. 15 because of carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand.

“Hopefully surgery goes well,” Martinez said. “The biggest thing is that surgery relieves anything he has and he’s able to rehab and come back strong next spring training. Long-term goal, that’s what we’re hoping for.”

The 32-year-old pitcher signed a seven-year, $245 million contract during the offseason. He was 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts in 2020. Strasburg was scratched from his first two scheduled starts, and left his Aug. 14 start after only two-thirds of an inning.

“He took a shot; obviously it didn’t work,” Martinez said. “He probably could have taken another shot, but we just needed to get it fixed. We don’t want to prolong anything.”

By placing Strasburg on the 60-day disabled list, Washington opened a spot to add right-hander Wil Crowe to the 40-man roster. Crowe, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, will make his major league debut Saturday against the Miami Marlins, starting the second game of a doubleheader.

YANKEES: Star shortstop Gleyber Torres is expected to miss two to three weeks while recovering from strains in his hamstring and quad, and pitcher James Paxton won’t throw for 14 days because of a strained left forearm.

Manager Aaron Boone provided the updates Saturday. The team worked out at Yankee Stadium after this weekend’s Subway Series at Citi Field was postponed because two members of the Mets tested positive for the coronavirus.

Torres, Paxton and reliever Luis Avilan were placed on the injured list Friday. Top hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu already were on the IL, along with relievers Zack Britton and Tommy Kahnle and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Many pitchers around the majors have gone on the IL this season, including World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, Justin Verlander and Madison Bumgarner.

“I think it’s pretty simple,” Paxton said. “We didn’t get enough time going at a lower speed to kind of build up.”

PHILLIES: Newly acquired relievers Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree and David Hale were activated for Philadelphia’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies also reinstated outfielder Adam Haseley from the 10-day injured list. He had been out since Aug. 12 because of a left wrist sprain.

Outfielder Jay Bruce was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday, because of a left quad strain.

Right-hander Connor Brogdon and left-hander Cole Irvin were sent to the team’s alternate training site. Right-hander Deolis Guerra was designated for assignment.

TWINS: Jake Odorizzi was placed on the injured list because of bruised ribs and fellow right-hander Zack Littell joined him there, shut down because of right elbow inflammation.

CUBS: Chicago placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained finger on his left hand.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 3: Mike Trout drove in three early runs, then made a key catch late as Los Angeles ended Oakland’s nine-game home winning streak.

NATIONALS, MARLINS SPLIT: Sixto Sanchez allowed six hits and three runs over five innings to win his major league debut, and Miami earned a doubleheader split at Washington.

The Nationals won the opener, 5-4, as their relievers retired all seven batters they faced to halt a Marlins rally.

PIRATES 12, BREWERS 5: Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece, helping Pittsburgh pound visiting Milwaukee.

INDIANS 6, TIGERS 1: Triston McKenzie struck out 10 in his major league debut and Domingo Santana delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth, lifting Cleveland to a win at home.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 2: Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer, and Miguel Sano also homered and drove in three runs as Minnesota won at Kansas City.

RAYS 2, BLUE JAYS 1: Pinch-hitter Kevin Kiermaier hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, and Tampa Bay ended visiting Toronto’s six-game winning streak.

CARDINALS 3, REDS 0: Kwang Hyun Kim pitched six sharp innings and earned his first major league win as St. Louis won at home.

BRAVES 6, PHILLIES 5: Atlanta spoiled Brandon Workman’s debut with Philadelphia, rallying for a win at home.

Workman entered with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning. He promptly surrendered a two-run double to Matt Adams, lifting the Braves to a 5-4 lead.

After Bryce Harper hit a tying sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth, Adam Duvall won the game against Workman in the bottom half with a two-out, bases-loaded single.

