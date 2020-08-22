TURNER — A man was killed Saturday afternoon in Turner while attempting to avoid colliding his motorcycle with another vehicle, according to a report by WGME.
The crash happened at the intersection of Potato Road and Lower Street at 4:10 p.m., according to WGME.
The man died at the scene.
Androscoggin County Chief Deputy William Gagne told the Sun Journal that details late Saturday were limited. Officials were working to locate the man’s family and his identity wouldn’t be released until then.
