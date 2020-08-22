LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-107 on Saturday for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Antetokounmpo went 12 of 14 as the top-seeded Bucks shot 56.1% from the floor. Khris Middleton had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

“I was just trying to play hard,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously it was an early game today, we played at 1 p.m., (when) usually we’re not as focused, when the game starts, we’re kind of a little bit lazy. I was trying to set the tone, play hard, guard my guy, take that individual challenge with my guy, trying to be active. I was just trying to be all over the place.”

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

Game 3 included a second-quarter scuffle between Orlando forward James Ennis and Milwaukee forward Marvin Williams, who were both ejected after exchanging shoves. The incident occurred as both players were heading back up the floor after battling for rebounding position.

Ennis had been in the starting lineup for Orlando, which already was playing without forwards Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon, guard Michael Carter-Williams and center Mo Bamba due to a variety of injuries and illnesses. Williams is part of the Bucks’ strong group of reserves.

D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross added 20 points each.

HEAT 124, PACERS 115: Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and Miami held off a furious rally to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Goran Dragic added 24 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Herro scored 20 points for the Heat. They can sweep the series Monday.

Malcolm Brogdon set career playoff highs with 34 points and 14 assists for the Pacers. T.J. Warren scored 23 points, and Victor Oladipo added 20.

THUNDER 119, ROCKETS 107: Dennis Schroder scored 29 points, Chris Paul added 26 points and Oklahoma City dominated as it cut its deficit in the Western Conference series to 2-1.

James Harden scored 38 points for Houston, but fouled out 53 seconds into overtime – the first time he’s fouled out this season.

LAKERS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 108: LeBron James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

The top-seeded Lakers shut down the high-scoring Blazers for the second straight game after losing Game 1. Damian Lillard scored 34 points despite a dislocated left index finger and CJ McCollum added 28 for Portland, which will try to even the series in Game 4 on Monday.

NICK NURSE, coach of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors, has been selected the NBA’s coach of the year, the league announced Saturday.

Nurse led the Raptors, who lost star Kawhi Leonard in free agency, to the second-best record in the NBA, surpassing preseason expectations for Toronto. Nurse, who was named the developmental league coach of the year in 2011, is the first person to win the award in both leagues.

He received 90 of the 100 possible first-place votes, beating out Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan.

