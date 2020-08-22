TORONTO — Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers into the second round for the first time in eight years with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday night.

The Flyers won the series 4-2 and are on to the second round in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2012. The Flyers have not played in the Stanley Cup final since 2010 or won the championship since 1975.

The Flyers will next face the New York Islanders. The other semifinal series will be the Bruins vs. the Lightning, starting Sunday night.

Carter Hart stopped 31 shots for the top-seeded Flyers.

Nick Suzuki scored two goals for the Canadiens.

NBC SPORTS analyst Mike Milbury – the former coach and player with the Boston Bruins – has come under fire for comments he made about women during Thursday night’s Capitals-Islanders game.

Milbury’s comments came as he was speaking with cohost John Forslund about the advantages of the NHL’s playoff bubble amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“If you think about it, it’s a terrific environment with regard to – if you enjoy playing and enjoy being with your teammates for long periods of time, it’s a perfect place,” Forslund said.

“Not even any women here to disrupt your concentration,” Milbury replied.

A number of fans and observers called out Milbury on social media, including ESPN’s Sarah Spain.

In a statement to The Washington Post, NBC Sports said it is “disappointed about Mike’s insensitive comment and have addressed it with him,” and Milbury apologized. The network added that they removed Milbury from Friday’s broadcast.

“I sincerely apologize for making the comment,” Milbury said in the NBC Sports statement. “It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”

The NHL also issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying it “condemns the insensitive and insulting comment that Mike Milbury made during last night’s broadcast and we have communicated our feelings to NBC. The comment did not reflect the NHL’s values and commitment to making our game more inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Milbury has mired himself in controversy numerous times in the past, often because of comments made about gender, particularly how he apparently believes lack of toughness to be a female or homosexual trait, and always one that is negative.

