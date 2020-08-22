AUBURN – Doris A. (Favreau) Herrick of Auburn, and formerly of Poland, passed away peacefully August 19, 2020 at the age of 70 after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer.

Doris was born in Brunswick, Maine on January 3, 1950, the youngest of four children, to Gabrielle (Menard) and Raymond Favreau. She married Gregory S. Herrick on August 10, 1973 in Millinocket, Maine.

Doris attended Brunswick schools and graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She was a beloved teacher at Poland Community School and Bruce M. Whittier Middle School in Poland for 37 years. She spent countless hours outside of the school day working with her students’ families, designing lesson plans, and mentoring other teachers. She took great pride in her career as a teacher and each of her students. After retirement, Doris worked at Hannaford in Gray where she liked befriending customers and coworkers. In her spare time, Doris enjoyed puzzles, reading, and being with her friends and family. Doris’ past few years were spent as a member of the Clover Manor community where she developed friendships with staff and fellow residents.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Greg, earlier this year; her mother, Gabrielle; her father, Raymond; her sister, Dolores Fournier; her brother, Bert Favreau; and her dear friend, Pauline Coombs.

She is survived by her daughters and biggest fans, Jen Buckley and her husband, Karl of Gorham and Angie Bordeaux and her husband, Don of Buxton; three beautiful grandchildren, Jakob and Kaden Buckley and Samantha Bordeaux; two grand-dogs Rylee and Chase; her brother, Ben Favreau and his wife Kathy of The Villages, FL; her brother-in-law, Walter Lowe of Mechanic Falls; her sister-in-law, Dottie and her husband George of Portland; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a large number of close friends and former students.

Doris’ family wishes to thank the many friends and relatives who helped her over the past 4 years and her phenomenal neuro-oncologist, Dr. Christine Lu-Emerson and staff.

Due to COVID, the family regrets that a traditional service will not be held at this time. A private memorial will be held. Doris will be interred at the South Buxton Cemetery in Buxton, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Doris’ memory to your local school backpack program for children with food insecurity.

