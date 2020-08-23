As a small business owner myself, I feel Maine deserves a representative who truly recognizes the importance of small and medium-sized businesses to Maine’s economy. It is time to elect a representative who knows how to balance a budget. That is why, on Nov. 3, I will be voting to elect Laurel Libby as Maine State Representative for District 64.

Libby knows what it is like to be a small business owner in Maine. She cares about Mainers’ economic freedom and won’t raise taxes. She is a candidate who truly understands that if Maine isn’t open for business, it’s closed to progress.

These are uncertain times for Maine businesses. It is more important, now than ever, to elect a representative who will fight for Mainers’ interests.

Amelia Pullen, Minot

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles