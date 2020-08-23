TURNER – Police identified the motorcyclist killed Saturday afternoon as James Strout, 48, of Lewiston.

According to Chief Deputy William Gagne of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department, around 4:09 p.m., deputies from the sheriff’s department and officials with Turner Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lower Street and Potato Road in Turner.

Gagne said that Strout, driving a 1997 Honda motorcycle north on Lower Street, quickly braked for a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Briana Perkins, 24, of Turner.

Perkins was making a left hand turn from Potato Road onto Lower Street and told deputies that she did not see Strout while she was pulling into the intersection.

According to Gagne, Strout braked to avoid Perkins’ car and slid his motorcycle into a guardrail.

Perkins and her passenger stopped and attempted to give aid to Strout, who passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Gagne said that Strout was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Lower Street was closed to traffic for about four hours while a crash reconstructionist from the Lewiston Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Gagne said that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

« Previous

filed under: