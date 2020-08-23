Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Craig Rowe, 55, of Auburn, on a probation hold, 5:52 p.m. Saturday on South Main Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Matthew Gray, 24, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 10:36 p.m. Saturday on Johnson Hill Road in Poland.

• Joshua Robichaud, 26, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:35 p.m. Saturday at 9 Coolidge St. in Livermore.

• David Cloutier, 54, of Poland, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:28 p.m. Saturday on Lewiston Street in Mechanic Falls.

Auburn

• Theresa Bennett, 35, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 7:42 p.m. Saturday at 426 Washington St.

• Thomas Waterman, 46, of Gray, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 9:34 p.m. Saturday on Washington Street.

Lewiston

• Mustaf Abdille, 33, of Lewiston, on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear and two counts of violating conditions of release, 7:19 p.m. Saturday at 71 Lisbon St.

• Jacob Winslow, 25, of Poland, on an two outstanding warrants for violation of bail condition, and charges of unlawful possession of heroin and violating conditions of release, 5 p.m. Sunday on West Bates Street.

