I see that the Senate Intelligence Committee has affirmed Russian interference in the U.S. 2016 election process. This country must be vigilant against foreign powers spreading misinformation to the voters. Misinformation should remain in the hands of U.S. politicians and the news media — where it belongs.

Robert Limoges, Poland

