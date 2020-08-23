|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, August 23
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast
|5 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|1 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — CBSSN — DTM: At Lausitzring, Germany (taped)
|FISHING
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)
|8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
|12 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
|2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio
|5 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Lotte at Samsung
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — Toronto at Tampa Bay
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at San Diego
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|RODEO
|1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Championship Round, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
|2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal
|7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
|10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
