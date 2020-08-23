I am writing to express my support for Ken Morse for the District 71 seat to represent the towns of Norway, Sweden, Waterford and West Paris in Maine’s House of Representatives.

Morse grew up in that district and has spent most of his life here. He has a history of leadership as he worked for food security in the community. He has worked for food cooperatives, Community Food Matters, and the Maine Farm to School Network, among other organizations. He cares that each person in the community has a home and sufficient food for their families. As his slogan says, he is “Rooted in Community.”

He believes in giving each person a voice in government, and listening to his constituents is key to that.

I hope others will join me in voting for Ken Morse on Nov. 3.

Tom Light, Norway

