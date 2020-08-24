Volunteers spruce up Agassiz Village grounds

POLAND — More than 25 volunteers donated time and resources to renovate the grounds at Agassiz Village, a nonprofit camp for underprivileged youth. Volunteers removed overgrown brush and weeds, dead trees and tree stumps and planted shrubs and perennials.

Local businesses donated supplies and volunteers for the project. Value of the work was estimated at $1,536.

Agassiz Village’s new strategic plan puts a greater emphasis on serving children in Agassiz’s back yard — youth from low-income families in Lewiston/Auburn, Androscoggin County and Portland — and Agassiz plans to increase its involvement with the local community and local nonprofits to ensure they are reaching more children from Maine.

Thomas Thrasher, founder of Canyon Springs Landscaping LLC and a board member of Agassiz Village, along with volunteers from Northland JCB, Lost Valley, G.B. Property Management and Mattra Inc., did the work.

