LEWISTON — Community Concepts has promoted Sheila Bedard to the associate director of finance.
Bedard has been with Community Concepts for 20 years, with 17 years in the finance department. She has played a key role in process and efficiency improvements and most recently was the business manager for Community Concepts Finance Corporation where she was responsible for analyzing the financial position and cash flow projections for business and residential lending, loan loss reserve, investments, foreclosure, property acquisitions and reconciling the loan system.
