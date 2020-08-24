Androscoggin County
• Randall McEwen, 23, of Jay, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 8:20 p.m. Sunday on Route 106 in Livermore Falls.
• Derek Proctor, 32, of Monmouth, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and probation revocation, 7:46 p.m. Sunday at the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.
Auburn
• Steven Gagne, 29, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:33 a.m. Monday at 114 Western Ave.
• Patrick Bryer, 39, of Turner, on a charge of violating conditions of release, Monday on Turner Street.
• Lloyd Lyttle, 30, of Auburn, on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 1:30 p.m. Monday on Vernon Street.
• David Cochran, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 11:54 a.m. Monday at 287 Turner St.
Lewiston
• David Dujardin, 36, of Auburn, on a probation hold, Saturday at 207 Lincoln St.
• Ahmat Yassir, 22, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:45 a.m. Monday at Main and Middle streets.
