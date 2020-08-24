RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 27th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic which was held on Aug. 19 Due to CDC COVID-19 guidelines, there was no dinner or awards ceremony, but players enjoyed a hearty box lunch prepared by the Country Club Inn.

This year’s winning teams are as follows: Men: A Division — 1. Erin Washington/Larry Washington/Kyle Ladd/Noel Dolbier 2. Sam Hight/Adam Orser/Doc Tulin/Mike Atwood; B Division — 1. Dave Kretzing/Jack Tourtillotte/Scott Hatfield/Jack McNultie 2. Dennis Croteau/David Tripp/Andy Greenspan/Wayne Kregling; Long Drive — Kyle Ladd; Closet to the pin — Adam Orser; Women: 1. Kate Williamson/Ellen Oppenheim/Beth Brunswick/Krista Perry 2. Nancy Morton/Jackie Patnode/Jean Downs/Liz Schulte; Long Drive — Deb Ladd; Closet to the pin — Betsy Hershberg; Mixed — 1. Reggie Hammond/Carol Nale/Mark Richardson/Sean Danforth 2. Ted Hershberg/Betsy Hershberg/Dan Hershberg/Bob Kramer.

The Chamber is very pleased to have had such strong support from both members and non-members alike/sincerely thanks all sponsors and players.

