LEWISTON — The search for Jaquile Coleman, charged in a warrant with the shooting death of a Lewiston woman last week, continued for a third consecutive day Monday, according to Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre.
Coleman, 26, was charged in the death of Natasha Morgan, 19, Friday in front of a home at 175 Scribner Blvd. at about 4 p.m.
Witnesses reported seeing a man speed away in a car that was found abandoned nearby.
