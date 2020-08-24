LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has promoted Laure Johnson to community services director.

Johnson most recently held the position of community services supervisor. She joined the agency in 2012 and is a licensed social worker.

In her new position, she will provide program coordination, supervision and assistance to staff of the various programs in community services to assure the quality and timeliness of program services. She will ensure compliance with regulations, policies and procedures, data collection, and federal, state and grant reports; work collaboratively with the Office of Aging and Disability Services and other statewide community services staff; and ensure financial compliance and implementation of grant projects.

SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging and covers Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties.

