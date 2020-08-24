The University of Maine System is expanding testing plans for the fall as a fourth case of the coronavirus was reported Monday, and as college campuses around Maine are starting to welcome students back.

In addition to three students who tested positive last week at the University of Maine in Orono, a student at the University of Maine School of Law in Portland returning from out of state has also tested positive.

The system said it is expanding its three-phase testing program to include random testing of asymptomatic individuals across the system in the third phase, which follows two rounds of testing for select groups of students upon arrival on campus and again shortly after the start of classes on Aug. 31.

“Student and community health is our top priority,” U Maine System Chancellor Dan Malloy said in a statement. “Our Scientific Advisory Board has developed a sampling strategy for asymptomatic individuals that will give us actionable, up-to-date information throughout the semester about our efforts to limit the spread of infection and to protect our students, employees and communities.”

The law student was tested at a venue not associated with the university’s testing program and received their results before any contact with Maine Law students, faculty or staff. The student is now in isolation and doing well with support from the law school, the university said.

The return of students to Maine campuses comes as colleges and universities around the country are struggling to control outbreaks and enforce limits on mass gatherings.

Some schools, such as the University of Notre Dame and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, have had to backtrack on reopening plans and move classes online because of outbreaks on campus. Other schools, such as Syracuse University and Penn State, have disciplined students for failing to follow social distancing.

Testing protocols on campuses vary. Bates College in Lewiston will begin welcoming students back in earnest Tuesday and plans to test all students upon arrival, again three days later and then twice weekly throughout the semester, including students who live off-campus but are taking classes in-person.

Faculty and staff with frequent close interactions with colleagues and students are being asked to test twice per week while other employees who are frequently on campus but have more limited interactions are encouraged to test once per week. All testing is being paid for at the expense of the college.

The college has also launched a dashboard to keep the public informed of test results. As of Monday the dashboard was showing no positive results among the 94 students and 574 employees tested. Bates enrolls about 2,000 students and has about 800 employees, though some will work remotely this fall.

The University of New England and Colby College, both of which are scheduled to start classes this week, have also started to welcome students back to campus.

Sarah Delage, a spokeswoman for UNE, said all undergraduate students are required to present a negative test upon arrival on campus and then they are immediately tested again. As of Sunday the university had tested 865 students and all tests were negative. Move-in is still underway and preliminary data on all undergraduates should be available later in the week, Delage said.

She said the university intends to report cases on its website and will be communicating the process to faculty, staff and students this week.

A spokesman for Colby said he could not immediately provide information Monday evening.

The UMaine System said Monday it will expand its testing program to include asymptomatic testing of approximately 2,000 students, staff and faculty members system-wide at least every 10 days through the Thanksgiving holiday, which marks the end of in-person instruction for the semester. The 2,000 individuals represent about 10 percent of the students and employees the system expects to be engaged in in-person activities this fall.

All community members who work, study or participate in on-campus activities will be subject to the random sampling to monitor and limit the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the university is moving ahead with its plans to test all residence hall and out-of-state students and special populations, such as student athletes and students participating in off-campus clinical experiences, upon the return to campus and again shortly after classes begin.

Phases one and two of the testing program involve approximately 12,500 individual tests in each phase, making the university system one of the region’s largest asymptomatic test providers through a partnership with Jackson Laboratory and ConvenientMD. The three-phase program is budgeted at about $6 million and testing is being offered at no cost to students or employees.

The number of tests to be conducted in phase three will be determined by an analysis of the incidence rates in phases one and two and statistical modeling employed by university scientists.

The UMaine System has also launched a testing dashboard which was showing 1,372 tests had been done across the system as of Monday with one positive test result. The data does not include results of tests done at outside venues, such as an individual’s doctor’s office or a hospital.

