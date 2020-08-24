Staff favorites from the Sun Journal photo staff from the past week.
Janet Tuttle spends time with Delijah at Rockin’ T Equine Rescue in Lisbon Falls on August 18, 2020. “They all have stories here,” Tuttle said about the rescued animals that live on her farm. That includes “the pig that is going to a vegan home.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Gary LaBonte bales hay on his farm in Sabattus on August 20, 2020 . LaBonte said this particular crop of hay, his second of the summer, is a “nice second crop.” LaBonte was hoping to put the job off until Friday, but the hay was dry and the weather was too nice to wait. “When hay is dry, you bale it,” said LaBonte. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Trevin Albert, Noah Marston and Jaiden Jack, all from Buckfield, jump off of the Bridge over the Nezinscot River in Turner on Sunday afternoon. The trio said they have never touched the bottom of the river when jumping off the bridge. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Phillip Webber picks some cucumbers from his garden in Lisbon on Sunday for whomever wants them. Webber, who is a Vietnam veteran, retired at age 50 and has spent the twenty five years since then helping people for free. He volunteered for a while at Whiting Farm in Auburn and then started his own garden at his home. He gives away all the produce and has created seating areas in his yard for people to admire his flowers and vegetables. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Raven Foss, 12, gets pushed on a tire swing by her sister Cheyenne, 10, at the Pettingill School Park playground in Lewiston. Both girls will be doing full remote learning in Lewiston, which they are a little sad about, but say they are ready for learning. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A hot air balloon slowly floats. over Simard Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston on Saturday morning. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Jim Rodgrigue test fires his hot air balloon burner at Simard Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston on Saturday morning for a secret balloon launch. The annual balloon festival was cancelled this year due to concerns about coronavirus. Caden Babcock, 5, and Tim Leeman watch on. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
One balloon lifts off as another inflates Saturday morning at Simard Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Steve and Daphne Izer walk along their field of sunflowers in Lisbon on August 17, 2020. Steve Izer said that he tossed a bucket of seeds that he uses to feed the birds into his garden and away the flowers grew. “If I ever do it again, I will be much more selective,” Steve Izer said about thinning out the forest. Daphne and Steve Izer are known for hosting the annual Newfie Picnic at their home. The gathering attracts over 100 natural and honorary Newfoundlanders each summer. This will be the first year that the Izer’s have not held the Newfie Picnic in over 35 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo