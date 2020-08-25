LEWISTON — Bates College graduated 463 students from 37 states and 52 countries on May 31. Area graduates are as follows:

Michal Cwik of Auburn, majoring in physics. Cwik, whose parents are Wojciech W. Cwik and Iwona Cwik of Auburn, is a 2016 graduate of Edward Little High School. Cwik graduates as a member of Sigma Xi, an honor society that recognizes excellence in scientific research. Cwik was also inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society, an organization which honors graduating seniors who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or have received special nomination from the faculty for outstanding academic achievement in their junior and senior years, and who have participated in a varsity sport for a minimum of three years..

Kaelyn Woods of New Gloucester, majoring in environmental studies and minoring in anthropology. Woods, the child of Tucker Woods and Rebecca Flynn Woods of New Gloucester, is a 2016 graduate of Gray-New Gloucester High School. Woods was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society.

Ashley Pratt of Greene, majoring in neuroscience and minoring in chemistry. Pratt, child of Kenneth Pratt and Melissa Pratt of Greene, is a 2016 graduate of Leavitt Area High School. Pratt was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society.

Matthew Charest of Lewiston, majoring in psychology and minoring in history. Charest, son of Jeffrey F. Charest and Mary E. Charest of Lewiston, is a 2016 graduate of Lewiston High School. Charest was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society.

George Chaison-Lapine of Pownal, majoring in history and minoring in anthropology. Chaison-Lapine, son of Craig A. Lapine and Sarah A. Lapine of Pownal, and Marjore N. Chaison of Portland, is a 2016 graduate of Portland High School. Chaison-Lapine was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society.

Kirsten Pelletier of Readfield, majoring in environmental studies and minoring in education. Pelletier, daughter of Peter J. Pelletier of Readfield and Wendy L. Pelletier of Gardiner, is a 2016 graduate of Messalonskee High School. Pelletier was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society.

Anna Beaudet of Auburn, majoring in psychology. Beaudet, daughter of Valdor A. Beaudet Jr. of Lewiston and Celeste C. Beaudet of Auburn, is a 2016 graduate of Edward Little High School. Beaudet was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society.

Torri Pelletier of Topsham, majoring in rhetoric. Pelletier, child of Troy D. Pelletier of Topsham and Cheryl L. Baggett of Topsham, is a 2016 graduate of Mt. Ararat School. Pelletier was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society.

Jesse Saffeir of Pownal, graduated summa cum laude after majoring in environmental studies and minoring in anthropology. Saffeir, child of Kristian R. Carr and Jo D. Saffeir of Pownal, is a 2015 graduate of Maine Coast Waldorf School. Saffeir received the Charles Dana Award, the highest honor Bates bestows on students in their first year. Saffeir graduated as a member of Sigma Xi and of Phi Beta Kappa, an organization recognized as conferring the highest undergraduate academic honors and as the oldest Greek letter society in the U.S.

Sam Onion of Wayne graduated cum laude after majoring in geology and minoring in mathematics. Onion, son of Frederick A. Onion and Susan D. Onion of Wayne, is a 2016 graduate of Kents Hill School. Onion graduates as a member of Sigma Xi.

Jennie Chen of East Wilton, majoring in economics and minoring in Asian studies. Chen, daughter of ZhongPing Chen and ChunLing Situ of East Wilton, is a 2016 graduate of Mt. Blue High School.

Anna Glass of Pownal, majoring in anthropology and minoring in geology and religious studies. Glass, daughter of Marc G. Glass and Wendy G. Glass of Pownal, is a 2016 graduate of Mt. Blue High School.

Maggie Phelan of Lewiston, majoring in English and minoring in philosophy. Phelan, daughter of Michael J. Phelan and Margaret A. Phelan of Lewiston, is a 2016 graduate of Lewiston High School.

