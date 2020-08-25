NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, (CRCofWM), Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building, 199 Main St, has announced the schedule of free virtual classes for September. Anyone impacted by cancer (cancer survivors and caregivers) may participate.

Fall workshops

Living with Cancer in the Pandemic: Finding Your New Normal — A SomaSoul Somatic Movement Therapy Workshop: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. SomaSoul therapy is a body-focused healing modality that allows people to be present, reconnect with their body using guided meditation, mindful drawing, journaling and gentle somatic yoga an dance.

Fall Ayurveda Wellness Series: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The series is an approach to self-care drawn from traditions of East and West with a different topic each session. The session will focus on better breathing.

From the Kitchen — Let’s Cook Healthy!: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Karen Vasil-Bush will share recipes to “Spice Up Your Life” that are geared toward healthy digestion and overall wellness. Recipes will be provided.

Ongoing virtual classes

Monday Morning Meditation: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Mondays, beginning Aug. 31. Karen Vasil-Bush will lead the meditation class designed to reduce stress and promote feelings of peace and well being.

Self-Reiki: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Charlotte Labelle, Master Reiki, will present the class. Learn the history of Reiki/Self Reiki, learn how to apply Reiki and practice Reiki. This is also an opportunity to continue practicing Reiki and review.

Virtual Yoga and Meditation: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. Kathryn Gardner of Song Body Soul will lead a 40-minute yoga class followed by 20 minutes of meditation. Gardner is a registered SomaSoul somatic movement therapist, massage therapist and yoga instructor.

Virtual Yoga Warriors: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures and guided meditation and relaxation.

Virtual Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays. Chair yoga can lessen the impact of chronic illness and pain. It may also help cope with feelings of isolation. Being calmer and more relaxed inevitably leads to a greater feeling of happiness and well being. Kathryn Gardner will instruct.

Comfort items such as port/seatbelt protectors, wigs, afghans, hats and pillows are available. Caring Coupons for sessions of reiki, massage, reflexology and therapeutic yoga are available from a list of approved wellness providers. Survivors receive four coupons, their caregiver receives two coupons. For those facing financial problems, assistance is available from a grant from the Maine Cancer Foundation. For more information, call 207-890-0329 or email [email protected]

Those who are new to CRCofWM should call 207-890-0329 or email [email protected] to register. Once the consent form is complete, sign up for classes at www.crcofwm.org. There will be instructions on how to sign up for each virtual class. Once signed up, an email will provide information to access the class on Zoom or by telephone.

For more information on classes, check the calendar on the website or find them on Facebook. An appointment at the center may be made by calling 207-890-0329 or emailing [email protected]

« Previous

Next »