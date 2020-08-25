AUGUSTA — A fire destroyed two vehicles, a camper and a garage at a 72 Allenwood Park Road home early Tuesday morning.

Homeowner Katherine Taylor said a large explosive noise woke up someone in the house, which alerted them to the fire. She added that neighbors heard noises and called the fire department before she could.

Taylor said the home’s bedrooms are close to the garage and there could have been serious risk of injury to her or her children if the fire was left unattended for a few more minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Augusta Fire Deputy Chief Dave Groder said the cause could have been electrical.

“We don’t really know (the cause); they thought maybe electrical, maybe lightning,” Taylor said. “Thank God (the fire department) got it when they did.”

Groder said firefighters responded to the blaze just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. He said the fire started in the garage, which housed a vehicle, and spread to a camper and a vehicle outside of the garage.

The garage, vehicles and camper were all destroyed, Groder said, but no one was injured.

The home and a neighboring house sustained some heat damage, but largely were spared because of the quick work of area firefighters.

“All the toys around the garage were all melted,” Groder said. “Just a lot of heat damage from around the garage.”

Michael Theriault, who owns the neighboring home that was damaged, said he was waiting for insurance to get back to him to repair some melted siding.

“Luckily, it wasn’t windy,” he said.

City tax records show that the property is owned by Kent Taylor, but Katherine Taylor, who has lived at the property for 10 years, said he died in the spring.

Firefighters from Chelsea and Togus assisted Augusta crews.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: