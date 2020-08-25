LEWISTON — The Lewiston Adult Education and Auburn Adult & Community Education’s Fall 2020 brochure has come out with information about how students and teachers will remain safe throughout the semester.

Enrichment classes are set to begin in September. They will be held at Lewiston High School, Edward Little High School and a number of schools and businesses in the community.

All students and teachers must wear face coverings while maintaining social distancing. Both programs are also asking students to do self-checks before going to class. Questions include whether or not people have had a cough or sore throat and if students have a fever or are feverish. People who answer “yes” to any of the questions should not attend an adult education class. Refunds can be given within 24 hours of the first lesson.

Lewiston’s Adult Learning Center, located at Longley School, 145 Birch St., resumed sessions of the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) in the summer with limited numbers of students wearing masks and social distancing required.

The College Transition Program has had classes online through the summer. The fall CTP will hold a hybrid class, with the location to be determined.

Students and teachers in enrichment classes may have to wear gloves in certain classes, such as cooking lessons. They will also have to make sure they leave spaces as clean as possible. Auburn will require students to bring hand sanitizer along with face coverings to every class. Students must wear face coverings whenever they are in the buildings.

In the event of increased COVID-19 cases in Maine, Lewiston Adult Education and Auburn Adult & Community Education will switch to distance learning. The brochure has information about which classes have online options. They include Landlord-Tenant Relations and Living Well with Diabetes in Lewiston. Auburn will have yoga as well as breathing and meditation classes that have the distance learning option.

Fall brochures have gone out to homes in the Lewiston-Auburn area. The Lewiston Adult Education and Auburn Adult & Community Education websites also list classes online. To register, go to www.lewiston.maineadulted.org or www.auburn.maineadulted.org.

Class schedules and availability in both programs are subject to changes. Check the adult education websites for the latest information.

For any other questions or to register by phone, call Lewiston Adult Education’s main office at 207-795-4141 or Auburn Adult & Community Education at 207-333-6661.

