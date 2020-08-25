LEWISTON — A shortage of bus drivers could affect Lewiston Public Schools’ reopening plan.

Interim Superintendent Jake Langlais told the School Committee on Monday that the district is short 11 drivers. More are needed because buses will be accommodating half the number of students this year for social distancing, one student per seat.

“We are considering things like double runs or staggering the schedule,” Langlais said. “If you know anyone with a (commercial driver’s license), have them contact Hudson Bus Lines.”

He said the issue was a top priority for the superintendent’s office. Schools are set to open Sept. 14.

“It may be one of those hitches that limits our ability to return to school,” he said.

Langlais said ventilation in school buildings is another pressing concern for reopening. The district contracted with Siemens, an HVAC company, to evaluate the ventilation systems.

Spaces without mechanized ventilation will not be used “whenever feasible,” the superintendent said.

He said the district is looking to use coronavirus relief funds to buy temporary outside structures to help meet spacing needs.

Another thing that must be worked out before the start of school is organizing students into “cohorts,” groups that will attend classes together.

Cohorts A and B will attend school in person two days a week, A on Monday and Tuesday and B on Thursday and Friday. Both groups will get online instruction remotely the other three days.

“The cohorts are being finalized as we speak,” Langlais told the School Committee in his reopening update Monday night.

“Saying it is a 1,000-piece puzzle would be an understatement,” he said. “This is about a 4,000-piece puzzle.”

He said once transportation for the groups is settled, the composition of each for each school will be released by the school. Administrators have worked to place siblings in the same groups.

Committee member Ron Potvin asked whether the district was “100% comfortable” that all students will have internet connections for remote instruction. If not, is there a backup plan? he asked.

Assistant Superintendent Karen Paquette said all students had internet access, some via hot spots, but the district is still waiting for computer devices.

“We are working to determine how many we have and what will work best to deploy them to families,” Paquette said.

She added, “We are also looking at non-tech activities for kids to do at home, especially the younger ones.”

Langlais said that because of remote instruction during the pandemic, there is a worldwide shortage of 5 million devices.

He said staff was in schools Monday and energy was high.

“We’re taking steps,” he said. “We’re getting there. I think we’ll be ready for the 14th.

