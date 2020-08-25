WATERVILLE — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a report of an active shooter on College Avenue near the Hazelwood Avenue intersection.

Three ambulances were reportedly seen on College Avenue between the Hazelwood Avenue intersection and the Dairy Queen. A heavy police presence included officers from Clinton Police and Maine State Police among other agencies at the scene.

Clinton Police are directing traffic away from Hazelwood Avenue. Vehicles are being directed down Greenwood Avenue.

Just before 6 p.m., a negotiations unit van from Maine State Police was seen heading toward the other police agencies gathered on Hazelwood Avenue. The vehicle is parked in front of American Glass. Nearby areas have been taped off by police.

Mount Saint Joseph Residence and Rehabilitation home on Highwood Street in the vicinity of Dairy Queen reports that they have been locked down.

This story will be updated.

