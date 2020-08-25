AUBURN – William L. Randall, 85, of Auburn, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a well respected local certified public accountant and avid gardener, passed away peacefully at his Connecticut home on August 21, 2020.

Bill was a partner at Shapiro & Co. accounting firm, and later a founder of Albin, Randall & Bennett accounting firm.

Bill was born in Boston, Mass. in 1935 and moved to Auburn as a young child, where his family opened and operated the Auburn Novelty Shop. Bill graduated from Edward Little High School in 1953. He enlisted in the Army and acted as a message decoder in the Korean War. After the Army Bill earned a BS in Accounting from UMO, and attended Baruch College NY, NY graduate program and became a Certified Public Accountant in Maine in 1968.

Bill married Janet B. Arthur on June 22, 1968, settled in Auburn, and raised two children Scott and Sarah. As a CPA for more than 50 years, Bill earned numerous awards and served on several boards and committees, including: the Maine Board of Accounting, the American Institute of CPAs, the Maine Society of Public Accountants, member and past president of National Association of Accountants (southern Main chapter), and Director of the NE Council National Association of Accountants. In addition to his professional boards, he was a member of several charitable and civic foundations including: the Auburn School board, past director of the Lewiston / Auburn Rotary Club, LA Chamber of Commerce, Finance Committee of the United Methodist Church, Advisory board of the Salvation Army, and several others.

In addition to his professional and charitable work, Bill found time to enjoy flower and vegetable gardening, watching the Red Sox, reading and doing puzzles. Bill also liked to vacation with his family and later in life travel with his brother to watch Red Sox spring training.

Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years Janet Randall; son Scott Randall and wife Rachel of Auburn, daughter Sarah Loiselle and husband Ethan of West Hartford, Conn.; and five granddaughters, Haley, Katie-Lynn, Lydia, Hannah, and Lillybeth. He is also survived by his sister Marcia Stuart of Florida and brother David Randall of Bangor; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother James Randall and sister Lisbeth Dawson.

In lieu of formal services, Bill, with his dry sense of humor, wished to have a get together with family and friends to “Celebrate his new location” later next Spring. Condolences can be sent to Jan Randall, 142 Cooper Ave, Apt 303, Weatogue, CT, 06089. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at http://www.molloyfuneralhome.com.

