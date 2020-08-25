A federal law passed in 2004 requires that all schools that receive federal funding provide a course to all students on the Constitution of the United States on Constitution Day, Sept. 17. The Founding Fathers ratified the Constitution on Sept. 17 in 1787.

All public and private schools are urged to observe the law and give the Constitution at least that one day of national observance. Some schools have a special assembly, but most just incorporate a Constitutional lesson plan into their normal class day.

In conjunction with Constitution Day, the Optimist Clubs of Lewiston/Auburn and the Tri Town Optimist Club of Minot, Poland and Mechanic Falls are making available free pocket-size Constitutions to any interested schools or students that can be used in the classroom or for home studies. Quantities are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

To order, contact any Optimist Club member, or call 207-783-5269.

