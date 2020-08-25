Regional School District 9 Agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 25

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on the link listed on the district’s website.***

Item 1:  Call to order
Item 2:  Pledge
Item 3:  Public comment
Item 4:  Report of the chairperson
a. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

Item 5:  Superintendent’s report-Tina Meserve
Item 6: Presentations
a. Coronavirus relief funds

Item 7:  Consent agenda
a. Minutes from August 11, 2020

Item 8:  Committee reports
1. Operations
2. Personnel & Finance
3. Educational Policy
4. Drop-out Prevention

Item 9:  New Business
a. Approval of school physician Dr. Emily Jacobs
b. Committee assignments
I. Executive session 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(A) Evaluation of officials/appointees/employees

Item 10: Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings:
September 8, 2020-6:30 p.m.-Location TBD
September 22, 2020-6:30 p.m.-Location TBD

Committee meetings:
Operations-September 1, 2020, 5:00 p.m.
Personnel & Finance-September 1, 2020, 6:00 p.m.
Educational Policy-September 1, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

