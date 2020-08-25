Regional School District 9 Agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 25

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on the link listed on the district’s website.***

Item 1: Call to order

Item 2: Pledge

Item 3: Public comment

Item 4: Report of the chairperson

a. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

Item 5: Superintendent’s report-Tina Meserve

Item 6: Presentations

a. Coronavirus relief funds

Item 7: Consent agenda

a. Minutes from August 11, 2020

Item 8: Committee reports

1. Operations

2. Personnel & Finance

3. Educational Policy

4. Drop-out Prevention

Item 9: New Business

a. Approval of school physician Dr. Emily Jacobs

b. Committee assignments

I. Executive session 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(A) Evaluation of officials/appointees/employees

Item 10: Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings:

September 8, 2020-6:30 p.m.-Location TBD

September 22, 2020-6:30 p.m.-Location TBD

Committee meetings:

Operations-September 1, 2020, 5:00 p.m.

Personnel & Finance-September 1, 2020, 6:00 p.m.

Educational Policy-September 1, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

