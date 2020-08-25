LEWISTON —SeniorsPlus has announced its Online Education Center classes for September. All classes are held virtually or telephonically at this time. Classes are free, unless noted. Register for classes by emailing [email protected] or calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center or our Facebook page.

Online classes

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected — 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8 or Sept. 22, on Zoom. Join us for this 1-hour class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided.

Medicare Made Simple — Time and date at public’s convenience, an online video. Reach out to receive this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

Infection Control for COVID-19 and Flu Season — 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Zoom. Review ways to boost your immune system and avoid illness during the winter months. This presentation will review how we get sick and identify healthy habits to decrease your risk for COVID-19, pneumonia, influenza and the common cold. We will also discuss how to communicate with your physician and caregivers to help diagnosis your illness.

Crafting with Corinne — Time at public’s convenience, Wednesday, Sept. 30, a pre-recorded video. Cost is $5 for a 2-project kid, due to material pickup. Join Corinne through her pre-recorded class to create a Halloween card and cute Halloween lollipop. We will use a Tootsie pop and turn it into a broom. All materials provided except adhesive. Limited to 10-15 participants.

Falls Prevention Awareness Week (Sept. 21-25)

Falls Free Checkup — Time and date at public’s convenience via online falls screening. Falling is not a normal part of aging. The National Council on Aging has developed an online Falls Free Checkup to share with the public. Contact SeniorsPlus to receive the link to complete the twelve question screening. This online screening is free and easy to complete.

Falls Prevention Conversation Guide for Caregivers — Any time, via online. For many older adults, an unexpected fall can result in a serious and costly injury. The good news is that most falls can be prevented. As a caregiver, you have the power to reduce your loved one’s risk of falling, and your own risk as well. Contact SeniorsPlus for this guide to learn about fall risk factors and develop a falls prevention action plan.

Standing Together to Prevent Falls — 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, via Zoom. Join SeniorsPlus for this presentation that discusses fall risks and strategies to reduce falls, including information about our evidence-based fall prevention programs.

Prevent Falls and Age in Place! — 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, Sept. 25, via Zoom, with Brie Weisman, occupational therapist, Adapt-Able Living.

Groups and exercise

Virtual Knitting Group — 5-6 p.m., Every other Wednesday, Sept. 2, 16 and 30, via Zoom.

Coffee and Comfort, Bereavement Support Group — 3-4:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14, by Zoom or telephone. Zoom phone and video-conferencing information will be provided to registrants.

Caregiver Support Groups — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, and 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, via Zoom or telephone. Caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Healthy Living For Me upcoming workshops

Living Well with Diabetes — 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 13, via Zoom. To register, call 207-440-2390

Living Well for Better Health — 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 15-Oct. 20, via Zoom. To register, call 207-440-2390.

Better Health NOW with Chronic Pain — Times vary; Wednesdays, Sept. 30-Nov. 4, via Zoom. To register, call 207-440-2390.

Living Well with Diabetes — 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 6-Nov. 10, via Zoom. To register, call 207-440-2390.

