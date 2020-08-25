Tuesday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at Doosan

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

NESN — Boston at Toronto

FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR Kansas City at St. Louis

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — New York vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Wednesday

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at Samsung

« Previous

filed under: