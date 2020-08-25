Tuesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at Doosan
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Toronto
FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR Kansas City at St. Louis
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — New York vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Wednesday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Samsung
