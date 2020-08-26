Rep. Kristen Cloutier has been an effective voice for Lewiston in the Maine House of Representatives during the past two years.

Having served on the Lewiston City Council with Cloutier, I have seen her work firsthand. I am continually impressed by her ability to respectfully listen to all aspects of policy and unite constituents with sensible solutions. Her commitment to her work and the community is evident in her record on the Lewiston City Council and time in the Legislature.

Rep. Cloutier’s service is exemplary and I hope others will join me in supporting Kristen Cloutier by voting for her for District 60.

Alicia Rea, Lewiston