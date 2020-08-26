LEWISTON – The next “virtual” Art Walk L-A happens Friday, Aug. 28, on www.laarts.org/artwalk/, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram and includes visual arts, music, prose poetry, and more.

Featured elements include Local Writers Read genre spotlight: dark fantasy, featuring writers Josh Gauthier and Jessica Koch; “Art is Vulnerable – Let’s Talk,” Joan Crawford speed painting by artist Tyler Dorr; and Bates student neighbors share dance, music, poetry and theater performances.

“Our returning students are thrilled to have this opportunity to participate in Art Walk LA by sharing their talents with the wider community,” said Darby Ray, Director, Bates Harward Center for Community Partnerships and LA Arts Board Vice Chair.

LA Arts and the Art Walk LA Committee are also pleased to present the 2020 Art Walk LA Artists web page. Artists and artisans included on this page each have works for sale; please support them with your purchases! Visual artists and artisans can register free at https://www.laarts.org/artwalk/ and we’ll share your work on this web page throughout the season. 100% of art sale proceeds go to artists and makers.

There’s art to see downtown too. Be sure to look for it at Bear Bones Beer (43 Lisbon St., Lewiston), artist Kate Cargile; The Curio (110 Lisbon St., Lewiston), artist Bonita Boothby; Gritty’s (68 Main St., Auburn), “Hot Air Balloons,” group show of work by artists Cory Tancrede, Amanda Retus, and Tricia Barnhard; and MedCo (40 Lisbon St., Lewiston) photographer Gary Stallsworth.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. LA Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

